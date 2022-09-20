Assassin’s Creed Leak Accidentally Revealed His Identity

Liquor, who first revealed the name Assassin’s Creed Mirage, recently revealed his identity by responding to a tweet on the wrong account. There have been incredibly many leaks in gaming news lately: a huge amount of information about Grand Theft Auto 6 was leaked after a hacker gained access to an early build from Rockstar. In addition to the recent giant GTA leak, information about many other games was revealed before developers or publishers were ready to brag about something.

Assassin’s Creed has also been affected by the recent news leak. The title of the cult franchise’s next game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, was revealed shortly before Ubisoft got the chance to confirm it, along with some promotional images for the game. In addition, a lot of information about the Ubisoft Forward presentation dedicated to Assassin’s Creed was made public by the same leader, previously an anonymous person on the Internet, known as The Real Insider on Twitter.

However, it turns out that this person was actually not an industry insider, but a YouTuber known as Dan Allen Gaming. Allen has slightly less than 200,000 subscribers, but Allen has a fairly large audience on the platform, and Ubisoft briefly told him about what will be revealed at the Ubisoft Forward presentation in September this year. Allen was informed about the contents of the showcase under the embargo, which he seems to have ignored in order to disclose information about the future of Assassin’s Creed in advance.

Allen showed himself to be a real insider when he responded to a tweet directed at the latter with his main account. This then led some on the internet to start searching on Twitter for Allen and The Real Insider, which led to the discovery that they would both be tweeting about similar games at the same time. For example, both Dan Allen’s Twitter and The Real Insider criticized the launch of the Saints Row reboot. Finally, it led to Allen posting an apology on Twitter, which has since been deleted, where he claimed it took him some time to think about his “bad decisions.” The post below is a screenshot that Allen posted on his account.

Currently, no response has been received from Ubisoft, but it is possible that there may be serious consequences for Allen after he discovers that he leaked information about Assassin’s Creed Mirage and some of the materials shown on Ubisoft Forward. It seems that Ubisoft were not too afraid of these leaks, because they still managed to provide fans with amazing and interesting information about the future of Assassin’s Creed, including how Assassin’s Creed Infinity will function.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is currently in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.