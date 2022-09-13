Assassin’s Creed Jade should not be transferred to mobile devices

At the latest Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft presented what the future of Assassin’s Creed looks like. There are many open-world games to look forward to, and Ubisoft is also planning to move the franchise to mobile platforms with Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade. Apparently, this will be an open-world game with classic Assassin’s Creed gameplay in a completely new setting of Ancient China. He shows great promise, but players may be put off by his mobile nature.

Ubisoft didn’t say much about Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade, except for the logo and setting. The only other information shared by Ubisoft is that players will be able to create their own killer protagonist for the first time, and this concept has promising prospects. Combine that with a Chinese setting, and Jade could be a really cool part of the series — except for the fact that it’s weighted down as a mobile game. Mobile games have a bad reputation, and the whole concept of Jade may suffer from this.

China has turned into a spin-off of Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade won’t be the first time the series explores the Chinese Brotherhood, but so far it has only appeared in spin-offs. Back in 2015, Ubisoft launched a trilogy known as Assassin’s Creed Chronicles. The first game of the trilogy took players to China in the 16th century. Its gameplay was far from the main series, as the Chronicles series included a 2.5D sidescroller that told much shorter stories.

In Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China, players control a new assassin named Shao Jun, who wanted to destroy the Eight Tigers, a group of Templars who ruled the country from the shadows. The game itself was decent fun, but far from the quality of the main series. This was the only experience of the series with a Chinese story, and many players demanded a full-fledged action adventure, so it seems that Ubisoft is preparing to fulfill this request.

Although Jade is supposed to be an open-world game, it won’t be a mainstream console game. If players want to experience a killer story set in Ancient China, they should be ready to download a mobile game, most of which involve microtransactions that have gained a bad reputation thanks to games like Diablo Immortal. Many fans of the franchise may miss this entry, and it seems that Ubisoft is doing a disservice to the setting with huge potential.

At the moment, it seems that Ubisoft has turned Chinese history into child games. The main franchise explored most of European history and a bit of American history, but avoided Asia. Finally, he explores Japan in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red, but he has yet to explore the history of China in the main series. This story goes back centuries, and it deserves to be at the center of the flagship Assassin’s Creed game.

Assassin’s Creed Jade deserves to Shine

In Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade, for the first time in the series, players will be able to create their own assassin, but they will only be able to do this on their phones. One of the joys of the series has been exploring complex characters throughout the story, and being personally involved in that story can make things more special. This gives players a closer connection with the main character and is one of the reasons for the popularity of MMO’s like World of Warcraft and games like Saints Row.

The fact that everyone plays for their own unique character can affect the grandiose story of Assassin’s Creed, but all this can be explained by the Animus. The series has allowed players to choose the gender of their main character in Odyssey and Valhalla, and character creation seems like a logical next step. If everything goes well, Jade can become very popular only thanks to this feature. That’s why the game can’t just be a mobile game.

Players want to explore China in the main Assassin’s Creed game, and many will also enjoy the opportunity to create their own characters. The mobile market brings a lot of money, especially in China, and mobile games take advantage of this advantage due to the huge number of microtransactions available. Not all names are super-monstrous, but the ones that get the most attention are often used as a representation of the market. These disagreements push players on consoles and PCs away from the platform, and therefore many may prefer to skip Jade.

Time will tell whether Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade is filled with predatory microtransactions or not, but the fact that the game is a mobile game already annoys many fans. The game is built on a feature that wasn’t in the main series, and a setting that was only in the additional games, and it doesn’t deserve to be left on phones.