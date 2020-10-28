Assassin’s Creed is being transformed by Netflix

Assassin’s Creed, one of Ubisoft’s most popular games, is being transformed into a TV series by Netflix. According to the statement made by Netflix, the dynamic stories of Assassin’s Creed will also be used in animation and cartoon series within the framework of the agreement with Ubisoft. In short, it will be possible to see more than one Assassin’s Creed series on Netflix.

Preparatory work for the main series project is still in progress. Netflix is ​​still looking for an executive producer for this project. It is still unknown when the series will take place and what its subject will be. However, Assassin’s Creed series is known for combining historical elements with a modern narrative. It is possible to find many historical elements from the Crusades to the Vikings in the series.

Peter Friedlander, vice president of Netflix, commented on the Assassin’s Creed deal: “We are excited to be able to carefully adapt one of the best-selling game franchises of all time with breathtaking historical worlds and massive global influence to our members and fans. . ”

Netflix had made other popular video games into series before Assassin’s Creed. The first example that comes to mind in this regard is the highly acclaimed The Witcher; The company is also preparing for the Resident Evil series.



