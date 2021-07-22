Assassin’s Creed Infinity Will Continue To Bet On “Rich Narrative Experiences”

Assassin’s Creed Infinity: Unlike other products in the series, this project will mix different games and historical periods. The bombing was anticipated by Bloomberg, but it was officially confirmed by Ubisoft shortly after the text came to light. Assassin’s Creed Infinity is the next project in the assassins saga, a platform that will host different video games, content and historical periods. During the shareholders’ meeting in the first quarter of the fiscal year, the company’s chief financial officer, Frédérick Duguet, explained that they will continue to explore the narrative facet in Infinity.

The manager assures that the product will be “an exciting and ambitious project for the saga.” He further adds that Ubisoft is “committed to staying true to the Assassin’s Creed DNA, which means” that they will introduce “rich and high-quality national experiences.” Duguet notes that they have laid out ambitious plans for the future, which have “the potential to significantly expand” the brand, but remain true to the IP and “its legacy of rich storytelling experiences.” Production is still “in the early stages of development,” so more details will be shared in the future.

In the official statement, Ubisoft announced a new working model, with which they intend to exploit the talent of developers. Assassin’s Creed Infinity was born as a result of the collaboration between two of the company’s great studios: Ubisoft Monreal, original creators of the saga, and Ubisoft Quebec, whose most recent projects are Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Immortals Fenyx Rising, in that order.

Raphael Lacoste leaves Ubisoft

The art director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and many other games in the series has said goodbye to Ubisoft Montreal. Raphael Lacoste, a veteran artist who has been with the company for 16 years, has announced on social networks that he is leaving to seek new professional challenges. The creative has thanked both the community of players and his colleagues, as well as Ubisoft for his support throughout all these years. He has not revealed, yes, what will be his next destination.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.