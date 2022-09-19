Assassin’s Creed Infinity – news, rumors, forecasts and more

Platform/hub, not a game predicting the release date of Assassin’s Creed Infinity Trailers Live Service Gameplay Who develops the settings and plot of Assassin’s Creed Infinity Assassin’s Creed Infinity — other news, opinions and rumors

Some Assassin’s Creed fans may be scared off by Ubisoft’s big gamble. After changing the gameplay and design from an action adventure to a role-playing game in the last trilogy, another large-scale reworking is needed for the next big expansion. According to the publisher himself, the next installment, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, will “guide, grow, evolve and determine the future of Assassin’s Creed.” The words from the revelations may hint that the next Assassin’s Creed game may be the last in the franchise or the beginning of something completely different.

The Assassin’s Creed series has become a beloved franchise over the years, attracting fans from all walks of life and putting an interesting story in front of players. With each new release, Ubisoft adds a lot of interesting features, while retaining the basic elements that make the series so iconic and playable. Although players are not sure what to expect from the upcoming release, there are a lot of rumors and information circulating on the web.

Updated by Hody Jones on September 19, 2022: The latest unexpected news is that Ubisoft is working on another game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, before returning to work on Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Players may think updates have slowed down on this front, but the announcement of a new game has prompted a flood of questions and answers about what Assassin’s Creed Infinity will entail. Now the players have some details about what kind of game it is, and, shockingly, it’s not a game at all. This new information in light of recent interviews and releases has been included in this article to give gamers a clearer idea of when the final product will appear and how it will look.

Platform/hub, not a game

Executive producer Mark-Alexis Cote revealed that “the game” will actually launch other Assassins’ Creed games. He even had two ready-made project code names to give interviews, naming two games coming to the platform, “Red” and “Hexe”. They can be purchased as in-game content in the hub itself in the form of DNA memories. Fans of classic games will enjoy this marketing.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity was created to complete the process of “[passing] the baton from game to game.” Jason Schreier reports that the game “will contain several settings that can be expanded over the months and years after the debut.”

They showed the potential of a crossover with existing games. This may be just an advertising device, since it existed only as an offer, but the model of the “game” platform makes it so that it is impossible to exclude the touch of several franchises until the servers are abandoned.

Prediction of the release date of Assassin’s Creed Infinity

Will it be released in 2024 or later?

Most industry experts assume that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be announced at least three years later in 2021. The studio itself did not give estimates at all, so these are just outsiders’ assumptions based on the size and scale of the project. the project and the time during which the previous games were in development.

It’s safe to say that this game is just around the corner. When Assassin’s Creed Infinity has at least an approximate arrival time, this information will be right here. Make no mistake, it’s very early to talk about the game, but Ubisoft was actually forced to disclose the progress of the game’s development after the leak.

Along with the announcements of two new games that will be in Assassin’s Creed Infinity, Ubisoft has also released two very light 30-second trailers for two of its projects.

Assassin’s Creed Red Trailer Assassin’s Creed Hexe Trailer

There was no word that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will have its own trailer. While this may create some hype, it’s difficult to make a trailer for the service model and not for the games themselves, so the trailer may never appear. If this happens, it will be published here.

Live Service

Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be presented as a live service. Ubisoft’s latest additions, as we know, already require online games, even in single-player modes, so this will just make this dependence on the Internet official. For reference, games like Destiny, Marvel’s Avengers and Anthem are live service games. Assassin’s Creed games have had multiplayer modes before, so it could just be a few PvPvE maps or maybe something even more extensive.

It is unknown if players will be able to play alone or if other players will be present in the world. The word “massively” was used more often