Assassin’s Creed Infinity fan video presents a Persian setting using Unreal Engine 5

Last year, Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Infinity, an interactive version of its mega-popular Assassin’s Creed franchise, which will eventually offer new locations, characters and more. Ubisoft has not yet demonstrated the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, but a new concept video presents what the game would look like if it had a Persian setting and if it was created using the powerful Unreal Engine 5.

A video created by the TeaserPlay YouTube channel shows the killer exploring the Persian landscape. It has a large walled city, vast open landscapes, ancient ruins, an oasis in the desert and much more. Not much is shown in terms of how the game will play out, but apparently it will be borrowed from other Assassin’s Creed games with an emphasis on parkour, stealth action and the like. The video chose Persia/Iran as the setting, because it is rumored to be one of the locations of Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

RELATED: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla May Add Iron Man-Style Gear

As it stands, rumors are pretty much all Assassin’s Creed fans who should keep going when it comes to the actual content in Assassin’s Creed Infinity. However, perhaps more information about the project will be announced at the next Ubisoft Forward event, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 10, at 12:00 Pacific time. Ubisoft is expected to unveil the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise during the presentation, but it remains to be seen whether it will include both Assassin’s Creed Infinity and Assassin’s Creed Rift or just one of the future games.

Assassin’s Creed Rift, for the uninitiated, is reportedly a smaller-scale AC game that looks more like older games in the series. It is said that the action of Assassin’s Creed Rift takes place in Baghdad, although this has not yet been confirmed. Although the game was originally supposed to be released at the end of this year, it is now believed that the release date of Assassin’s Creed Rift has been postponed to 2023.

While Assassin’s Creed fans are waiting for more information about the future of the franchise, they can watch impressive concept videos like this one that imagine what future AC games will be like. In addition to this, based on Assassin’s Creed Infinity, TeaserPlay has also created a concept video showing what the action of Assassin’s Creed will be in Japan.

Fans can also pass the time by watching new content in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Despite the fact that the game is almost two years old at the moment, Ubisoft continues to release updates to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which add new content and features to the extensive open-world game.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is in development.