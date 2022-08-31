Assassin’s Creed Infinity can determine the future of the franchise, so it must properly compose the main content

It has been rumored for some time that the Assassin’s Creed Infinity game is designed to provide the most long-term and comprehensive experience the iconic franchise has ever seen. Judging by how quickly the core identity of the series has changed in recent years, Infinity seems to mark an even bolder change in tone and core gameplay.

Given the supposed longevity of Assassin’s Creed Infinity and how much importance Ubisoft reportedly attaches, it is imperative that the game is well received by fans. With this in mind, an ambitious headline needs to make sure he understands the basics correctly before he thinks about providing more complex details.

The Basics of Assassin’s Creed Infinity

There are rumors that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be an upcoming addition to the legendary action series, which means that a huge amount of content will be added to the title in the foreseeable future after its final release. Due to the abnormally long life cycle of games of this type, Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be able to provide players with a huge variety of experiences, creating unique and separate segments of the gameplay for a variety of previously unseen settings both historically and geographically.

This also means that the title will be able to showcase both sides of the recent identity change of Assassin’s Creed, combining traditional stealth mechanics and more recent role-playing games and open-world gameplay sections. While Ubisoft has confirmed reports of the existence of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, its nature as a live service has not yet been confirmed, although rumors about it have been circulating since the very beginning of the game’s discourse. The game will become a major hub for Assassin’s Creed fans, being an omnipresent and ever-expanding source of content that will likely include the assets and experiences of other standalone releases as they launch.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity — the right selection of the main content

Given how controversial the recent changes in the Assassin’s Creed gameplay have turned out to be among some fans, it is extremely important that the main content and mechanics of the game at launch are comprehensive and exciting. If you also take into account how long Infinity can potentially be a staple of the franchise, the initial fan interaction with the title will be a tipping point, for better or for worse.

At launch, the game should be able to provide fans with a number of the aforementioned gaming features regarding both the traditional and new Assassin’s Creed gameplay, while providing a combination of familiar and completely new settings. Given the scale of the game, Infinity should also have a mix of narrative points of view, and the title creates an ideal environment to explore more events set from the Templars’ point of view.

The various features offered in Infinity should also be of different scale and duration to further diversify the gameplay, which means that fans can adapt a specific gaming session depending on the amount of time and effort they are willing to spend on it. To further legitimize Assassin’s Creed Infinity among pre-launch fans, the game should also offer remasters of classic events, given the vast amount of assets it will reportedly possess.

For example, if the game included a remaster of the original Assassin’s Creed, it would greatly expand the breadth and appeal of the title, giving a more holistic view of what fans can expect in the future. While the stated range of settings and the large amount of content that Infinity is rumored to offer will provide a basic level of intrigue for fans, the core content of the title is a foundation that simply cannot be ignored.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is currently in development.