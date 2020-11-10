Assassin’s Creed, in what order to play the saga?

We put all the games in the Assassin’s Creed saga in order according to their historical setting, the chronology of their history and their release date.

Viking ships on the horizon! The new Assassin’s Creed is already a reality. Called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the game is out now. Nordic setting, 9th century, travels through Norway and the coasts of northern England, a new system of settlements that will have to be raided and conquered. After the last installments in Egypt (with Origins) and Greece (Odyssey), Eivor and his clan will travel to medieval England. Surely the premiere of this title has awakened the “hunger for Assassin’s” to more than one and that is why, for those who want to catch up on the saga or complete its story, at MeriStation we have encouraged ourselves to quickly review all the games that there are of the series and in what order it is recommended to play. They are not few, nor are they exactly short, but in these times of confinement and with summer on the horizon, it seems a time as good as any other to learn the assassins’ creed in a rush and learn all the details of their particular crusade against the Templars.

The first is the first. Before entering to see in what order we can play the saga, we must differentiate between its main and secondary installments. The latter tend to be smaller productions, mostly destined for portable consoles, mobiles and / or digital platforms. They offer a very different experience from the usual formula of the series and have served Ubisoft to delve more deeply into some characters and test and experiment with new playable mechanics. These are the cases, for example, of Assassin’s Creed: Bloodlines, for PSP, which continued to investigate the figure of Altair, or Assassin’s Creed Recollection, for mobile phones, which immersed the franchise in the world of card games. In principle, the order that we are going to advise you focuses solely and exclusively on the main deliveries. Of the secondary ones we are only going to emphasize two, Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation and Assassin’s Creed Chronicles. Meanwhile spin-off, these are the titles of highest entity and quality, the ones that can help the most to complete the story and the only ones that are easy to find today, since both are available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. That said Let’s go with a first order to play the saga. The one that never fails. All Assassin’s Creed by release date.

Main deliveries

Assassin’s Creed (2007)

Assassin’s Creed II (2009)

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (2010)

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations (2011)

Assassin’s Creed III (2012)

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (2013)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue (2014)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (2014)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (2015)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (2017)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (2018)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (2020)

Secondary deliveries

Assassin’s Creed: Altair Chronicles (2008, Nintendo DS)

Assassin’s Creed: Bloodlines (2009, PSP)

Assassin’s Creed II: Discovery (2009, Nintendo DS)

Assassin’s Creed Multiplayer Rearmed (2011, iOS)

Assassin’s Creed Recollection (2012, iOS)

Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation (2012, PS Vita)

Assassin’s Creed: Pirates (2013, Android and iOS)

Assassin’s Creed Memories (2014, iOS)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles (2016, Digital Platforms)

Assassin’s Creed Identity (2016, Android and iOS)

Assassin’s Creed Rebellion (2018, Android and iOS)



