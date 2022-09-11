Assassin’s Creed has two mobile games in development, including an open-world title

During Ubisoft Forward, the company is introducing two mobile games that will appear in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. New games such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Codename Red and Codename Hexe undoubtedly attracted the most attention during the demo, but Ubisoft’s mobile games codenamed Jade and Netflix should not be discounted either.

Assassin’s Creed is familiar with mobile games, but at least for Jade, Ubisoft takes the formula from the core games and turns them into something that will work on mobile devices.

Assassin’s Creed Jade, for example, may be a mobile game, but it’s also an open-world game in the spirit of Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla and the upcoming Red project. Of course, it is unclear to what extent, but one can imagine that on mobile devices it is somewhat similar to Genshin Impact. AC Jade takes place in China, 215 BC, and it will allow players to customize their own Assassin. Instead of playing a default character like Basim, or choosing between gendered characters like Alexios and Cassandra, players will be able to make this character their own and even do parkour on the Great Wall of China. The corresponding part occurs at about 20:45 below.

The second name is even more mysterious than Jade. Ubisoft Showcase presented a brief information about the Assassin’s Creed Netflix series, revealing Jeb Stewart’s participation in this and confirmed that a “mobile” game for the Netflix platform is in development. Many people know that Netflix is promoting games more and more, and Netflix’s mobile games are actually pretty good. However, the location of this game or even its code name is not revealed during the demo, so fans will have to wait to find out more.

It will also be quite a long wait. If anything is clear from Ubisoft Forward, it’s that the company is betting big on the future of the franchise. It discussed the DLC “The Last Chapter of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” for 2022 and delved into Assassin’s Creed Mirage 2023. Everything else will be released some time after these games, including the Japanese open-world role-playing game Red and the mysterious Hexe game, as well as Jade and the Netflix mobile game.

One demonstration is not enough to influence public opinion, but recently many Assassin’s Creed materials have been sharply criticized. At the very least, this demo shows what the future of the franchise is with traditional games, large open-world games, and even in the mobile gaming space.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is in development for mobile platforms.