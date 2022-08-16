Assassin’s Creed Community raises money for research in the field of cardiovascular medicine

While the community may not always see eye to eye, there have been several times when the Assassin’s Creed community has come together to do something incredible. Maybe it’s how the community celebrates every game week after week as part of the Ubisoft AC15 event, maybe it’s how the community rallies behind the idea of Assassin’s Creed Sisterhood (including developers), or maybe it’s how the community supports case after case, everything corresponds to Assassin’s Creed.

Last year, several Assassin’s Creed players, communities, and related companies came together to raise funds for mental health awareness, dubbed Assassins in Need. The proceeds, organized by the Assassin’s Creed The Ones Who Came Before community page, were sent to the World Federation of Mental Health, and now another Assassins in Need fundraiser has been organized.

This year’s fundraiser is called Assassins in Need: Heart of the Creed and will last until September 10, 2022. This year’s goal is to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation and the American Heart Association, both organizations providing services for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. medical research, education and more to institutions around the world. Various companies and communities are working with The Ones Who Came Before on this fundraiser, hoping to make it the largest with the goal of raising 1,500 pounds (or approximately $1,806). Those who want to help can visit the GoFundMe page HERE or follow the links in the tweets below.

It seems that this particular reason was chosen as many in the community have lost family and friends due to heart disease, as well as in honor of Assassin’s Creed screenwriter Russell Fox. Liz was a 12-year Ubisoft veteran and died of a heart attack in January 2022. “Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time,” the GoFundMe says.

Although this, of course, is not the main thing, it should also be noted that as the fundraising approaches its goal, a number of exclusive important projects will be revealed. For example, at last year’s Assassins in Need fundraising event, there was one important event when Ezio actor Roger Craig Smith thanked fans for their support. It’s unclear what these milestones will be this year, but regardless, the goal itself is more than admirable.

