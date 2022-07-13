Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag has one advantage over Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones is an upcoming Ubisoft adventure on the high seas in which players take on the role of a shipwrecked sailor who turns into a thief in law among pirates. Players will be able to create a fleet of ships, increasing their reputation and discovering new types of ships, abilities, blueprints and much more. It can already be compared with its main competitor Sea of Thieves, but this is a much more serious approach to the pirate genre.

Of course, Skull and Bones is not the first Ubisoft game in the pirate space. In Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, released in 2013, players tried on the role of Edward Kenway — an unassuming shipwrecked pirate whose name grows in the seas and becomes one of the leading pirates, as well as an important figure in the assassins-Templars. War.

Since the idea of “Skull and Bones” originally came from Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, just as Immortals Fenyx Rising came from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, comparisons between them are inevitable. Of course, they have a few caveats, for example, Skull and Bones is a multiplayer game, and Black Flag is a single—player game, but these differences give Black Flag one advantage.

Edward Kenway in AC Black Flag vs. The Kingpin of Skull and Bones

In short, it’s about character. Skull and Bones is not a narrative game, even if it has stories and a main theme, which means that Ubisoft should only engage players with combat and gameplay. This is not bad, but if someone needs a pirate narrative, he will not find a strong and relevant one in “Skull and Bones”. Meanwhile, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag has captured pirate fantasy through storytelling and characters.

Edward Kenway is an interesting protagonist of Assassin’s Creed, as he was the first to reluctantly approach Creed. Piracy was his element, and yet his charm is not inferior to Ezio and Arno in the franchise. Many people love Black Flag, not necessarily because of the sea gameplay, but because Kenway’s character was enough for players to break through to the next land part. Combine this with characters like Blackbeard, who is not in Skull and Bones, and others like Benjamin Hornigold, Mary Reed, Ann Bonney, Jack Rackham, Charles Vane and many others, and it becomes clear that Skull and Bones is at a disadvantage here. .

Black Flag has experienced pirate fantasy (and assassin’s fantasy) through history; Skull and Bones uses history, but is not directly inspired by it. Players will encounter pirates, but they seem more like functional mechanical NPCs than living, breathing characters. Skull and Bones relies heavily on post-launch support, ship battles, multiplayer mode, and notoriety to build this fantasy.

One approach is not necessarily better than the other, and it will depend on taste. But put Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag and Skull and Bones side by side, and the fantasy aspect of pirate life will be more inclined not to the first, but to the second, as it is now.

Skull and Bones is released on November 8 on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X.