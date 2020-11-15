Assassin’s Creed, Amazon etc. game series you can see.

Video on demand platforms work on numerous projects based on great intellectual properties of video games.

Videogames expand beyond their own medium, but it is not something unheard of in this era. Since the eighties, some of the best known sagas, see Super Mario, Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Sonic or Dragon Quest, have had film and television adaptations. However, the proliferation of streaming platforms and the rise of series, traditionally undervalued compared to movies, has led to a new dawn for fiction in this format.

Netflix’s The Witcher is not based on video games, although it does draw on the success of the CD Projekt RED titles. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and the rest of the creative team have worked alongside Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of the novels, to shape this series starring the warlock Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). This fantasy story premiered its first season in December 2019, while the next batch of episodes is scheduled for 2021, still without a specific date.

As with many productions, the coronavirus epidemic caused filming to stop (and it has already happened for the second time), a recording that will last at least until early 2021. As if that were not enough, the platform is preparing two spin-off: first, the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, a prequel starring a young Vesemir, the mentor Geralt. Second, The Witcher: Blood Origin, set a thousand years before the events of the main series. The latter will be in real action.

Netflix has also been the home of Castlevania, an anime version of the classic Konami title. And it will not be the last: the portfolio of ongoing projects is extensive on several different platforms, since HBO, Amazon Prime Video or Showtime also have some products to consider. Also, some productions have not yet confirmed where they will air. Throughout this article we will review what is and what will be on each of the platforms.

Netflix

Splinter cell

There are few who asked for the return of Sam Fisher, and although at the moment it will not do so in a traditional video game, a completely new title for Oculus virtual reality is confirmed. Splinter Cell will also return through an animated series developed by Derek Kolstad, creator of John Wick. According to Variety sources, he will act as a scriptwriter and executive producer in a fiction series of at least two seasons (eight episodes each). At the moment there are not too many details about it, since it has not been officially announced. Variety, which published it exclusively, wrote that it had contacted Ubisoft for details of the deal, but the French declined to respond.

Assassin’s creed

Assassins Creed had a bittersweet debut in theaters. The film directed by Justin Kurzel and starring Michael Fassbender did not meet the expectations of the fans. Ubisoft may be able to compensate for those bad feelings with the series that they just announced. Just ten seconds of teaser have been enough to confirm the first live-action series of Assassin’s Creed, a product that will feature Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik, from Ubisoft Film & Television, as executive producers. At the moment, only the logo of the saga has been shown in a composition in which it is intertwined with the iconic “N” from Netflix. There is no release date, but everything seems to indicate that it will take a long time, since they are still looking for showrunner and scriptwriters. They have also mentioned future animation and anime series.

Rabbids: The Invasion

After the GameCube generation, Nintendo decided to change strategy and offer a different product with its new console. Wii opened the doors to new intellectual properties, some arising from previous sagas. This is the case of the Rabbids, very unruly alien bunnies that caused chaos on the Nintendo platform, although later they also made their own on the Sony and Microsoft systems. This Rayman spin-off has had its place on television, all thanks to a Netflix series, Rabbids: The Invasion. It is an animated comedy for children that was created in collaboration with Nickelodeon and that tells the story of these crazy characters. Not only have they invaded the earth, but they live a lot of adventures in their yellow submarine. There are currently 4 seasons available.

Resident Evil

After a prolific series of film adaptations and a few animated films, Capcom and Netflix have struck a deal for to develop a live-action series based on Resident Evil. In principle, it is not inserted within the official canon of the saga, but rather tells a story parallel to that of the games. Developed together with Constantin Films, it will be composed of 8 one-hour episodes. Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) has been cast as showrunner and executive producer, while Bronwen Hugues (The Walking Dead, The Journey is the Destination) will direct the first two episodes. It all begins when Wesker’s daughters move to the new Raccoon City, where they discover secrets that “may be the end of everything,” as the official synopsis says. Sisters Jade and Billie Wesker realize that something dark surrounds their father. Ten years later, more than 6 million people and animals have become creatures of the afterlife.



