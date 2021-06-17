ASRock: Miners Demand for GPUs Falls and Prices Expected to Lower

ASRock: What was supposed to be a report on Taiwanese hardware manufacturer ASRock’s prospects for the second quarter of 2021, released yesterday (16) on the DigiTimes website, turned out to be a note of comfort and hope for gamers waiting for market normalization of GPUs. According to the company, demand for the component by cryptocurrency miners is falling.

The potential for a drop in sky-high GPU prices is cheering gamers hoping to purchase a new graphics card later this year. Possibly the drop in demand for GPUs reflects the decision of the Chinese government last month (21) to ban the use of cryptocurrencies in all financial institutions in the country.

The move had an impact on activity in China, the biggest “mining company” on the planet, with a flurry of GPUs being sold in the second-hand market, which reflected in global supply. To get an idea of ​​the volume of cryptomining, we published here on TecMundo a report showing the shipment of 700,000 graphics cards to miners in the first quarter of this year alone.

What did ASRock say?

In the first quarter of 2021, ASRock had an enviable performance: net income of US$17.9 million (R$90 million) was a record in the company’s history, representing growth of 39.7% over the previous quarter, and 167% year on year. Much of the result was due to the explosive demand for technology products during the covid-19 pandemic.

The only downside of ASRock's report is the drop in motherboard sales in the period, which was caused by the shortage of Intel and AMD processors in the market. The situation is expected to last until the fourth quarter of 2021. As for GPU sales, the Taiwanese manufacturer expects an improvement in the supply of equipment by AMD in the second half, courtesy of an increasing availability of chips and substrates.