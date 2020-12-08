Asks STF to purchase vaccine without Anvisa’s approval

The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PCdoB), announced today (8) that he filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on Monday (7), asking the Court to authorize states to buy vaccines against covid -19 already approved by international health agencies, even if not yet authorized by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

In his Twitter account, the governor informed: “I joined the Supreme Court yesterday. The goal is that states can directly purchase vaccines against coronavirus authorized by health agencies in the United States, the European Union, Japan and China. With that, states will be able to act, if the federal government doesn’t want to. ”

An eventual release of the acquisition of vaccines, by the STF, would in practice represent authorization for the purchase of immunizers against the coronavirus without authorization from Anvisa. Even if imported, any vaccine that reaches the national territory today must first be registered with the Brazilian regulatory bodies.

Other managers’ strategies

The governor of Maranhão did not make it clear in his message whether the authorization includes, in addition to the purchase, also the vaccination, as this also depends on approval by the regulatory agency.

Dino’s action comes after the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), announced on Monday (7) that vaccination against covid-19 in the state will begin on January 25, 2021. The state strategy , according to the governor, it would start to vaccinate 9 million people, starting with the elderly and health professionals.

According to Doria, at least eight Brazilian states have already placed orders for the vaccine developed by the Butantan Institute. Among the chief executives in negotiations with the state of São Paulo, there are also the mayor of Curitiba, Rafael Greca (DEM), and the elected mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes.



