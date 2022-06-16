Aside from American Idol and the Morning talk show, Ryan Seacrest Apparently has a big TV goal in mind

Since he has been gone for many years, Ryan Seacrest remains everywhere in the entertainment world these days, hosting both American Idol and Live! With Kelly and Ryan, not to mention his radio show on XM Radio, as well as other special events and events. However, there’s reportedly still one type of show on his TV wish list that he wants to cross off, and that’s pretty tasty.

According to Us Weekly, Ryan Seacrest would actually like to host another show—no surprises—but this time it’s all about good food. Such a project will definitely be different from what he is used to, but it probably won’t take him much effort to understand the process. As for the food series he would like to work on, here’s how the publication’s source put it:

Ryan is going to produce and star in his own show about food. He likes Stanley Tucci’s series “In Search of Italy”, and he wants to make a show in the same spirit. . . . [He] imagines himself to be something like Gordon Ramsey.

Despite the fact that there are now many shows about food and gourmets, you can’t expect Ryan Seacrest to dive into something banal and banal. Given his achievements as a celebrity, it’s likely to be something with high production value, and it looks like he wants to make a series dedicated to discovering new dishes and restaurants that he wouldn’t normally be privy to, in the style of Tucci.

However, with Gordon Ramsay’s name being verified, it looks like Seacrest may be heading into a MasterChef-type competition more, albeit apparently with more relaxed advice. Maybe there is a way to combine both of these ideas into something completely unique, or maybe not.

We all know that Ryan Seacrest has a lot of hosting experience, so he will be able to accept any format. However, with the little time he has on top of everything else, such a commitment may not be in the cards right now or at any time when he is busy with his talk show and Idol in tandem. Hopefully it will happen sometime in the future because it will definitely be something worth watching.

Meanwhile, even without his goal on the cooking show necessarily being in the works, Seacrest remains pretty busy. In 2022, he promised to take a step back and slow down after the viral and terrible health scare that occurred on American Idol. Nevertheless, he returned to the rhythm of New Year’s special offers and has not stopped since. He even had a recent but funny wardrobe malfunction on an ABC reality show, but I don’t think anyone would accuse him of being too busy.

Ryan Seacrest started working less on television even before he started having health problems. In February 2021, he said goodbye to his red carpet lighting after 14 years, ending an entire era. Leaving was bittersweet for him, but it definitely gave him more time, even if it’s probably not enough to put together a completely different side project.

Fingers crossed that Ryan Seacrest will reach his goal soon, but for now, fans will just have to accept that he is hosting American Idol and Live! At least we start most of our days with him in the morning, often doing cooking segments of the show. That’s a plus, isn’t it?

Be sure to check out the CinemaBlend TV program for 2022 to find out what to expect in the coming months, and watch the latest season of American Idol on Hulu with a subscription!