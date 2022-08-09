Ashton Kutcher talks about a “rare episode of vasculitis”: “I have fully recovered”

New update. Ashton Kutcher spoke out after his personal battle with a rare autoimmune disease was revealed in his talk “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge”.

“Before there’s a bunch of rumors/chatter/something else. Yes, I had an episode of rare vasculitis 3 years ago. (Increased autoimmune sense),” the 44—year-old Kutcher wrote on Monday, August 8. “I had some hearing, vision, balance problems right after that. I have completely recovered. It’s all good. Let’s move on. See you at the 2022 New York Marathon with Thorn.”

Earlier on Monday, headlines hit the headlines of an episode featuring the actor on the National Geographic show, in which he told Bear Grylls that he was “lucky to be alive.”

“Like two years ago I had this strange, very rare form of vasculitis, which, like, knocked out my vision, knocked out my hearing, knocked out my whole balance,” explained the “70s Show alum. .

Vasculitis, which the Mayo Clinic defines as “causing thickening of the walls of blood vessels, which reduces the width of the passage through the vessel,” can lead to damage to organs and tissues.

“You won’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you say, “I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again,” Kutcher continued in the clip. “The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you to give you what you need, then life starts to have fun, right. You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”

Grylls replied, “What do they say about survival? Storms make you stronger. And I think he’s living proof of that.”

During the episode, Kutcher descended from a 300-foot cliff into the jungle in Costa Rica and completed a commando rope crawling task.

One of Kutcher’s next appearances on television will be with his wife Mila Kunis in the series “The Show of the 90s”, a spin-off of the Netflix sitcom in which they met.

“Mila and I have been thinking about it,” he told Variety in July. “We thought: “Look, we’re in the position we’re in just because of this show, so let’s just go back and do it.” We just came back and had fun for a week. It was so casual and fun.”

Kutcher and Kunis, who played Kelso and Jackie respectively in the original series, got married in 2015. They have a daughter Vyatt, 7 years old, and a son Dmitry, 5 years old.

Running with Bear Grylls: The Challenge airs on National Geographic on Mondays at 21:00 ET. Florence Pugh will appear in the next episode.