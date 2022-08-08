Ashton Kutcher says He’s “lucky to be alive” after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease

He is on the mend after a secret health threat. Ashton Kutcher said that he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease, because of which he was bedridden.

“How two years ago I had this strange, very rare form of vasculitis, which, like, deprived me of sight, deprived me of hearing, deprived me of balance,” the 44-year-old actor. — says a brief overview of his upcoming performance Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “You won’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you say, “I do not know if I will ever be able to see again, I do not know if I will ever be able to hear again, I do not know if I will ever be able to walk again.”

The Mayo Clinic defines vasculitis as an inflammation of blood vessels that can “cause thickening of the walls of blood vessels, which reduces the width of the passage through the vessel.” The disorder, which can be short-term or long-term, can lead to damage to organs and tissues.

Kutcher told Bear Grylls he was “lucky to be alive.” However, he added that health concerns gave him more prospects.

“The minute you start seeing in your obstacles things that are made for you to give you what you need, then life starts to have fun, right?” he said. “You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”

The presenter replied: “What do they say in survival? Storms make you stronger. And I think he’s living proof of that.”

This is the first time Kutcher has spoken publicly about his struggle with vasculitis. Last year, his wife Mila Kunis made headlines when she was asked about Kutcher’s hospitalization during his preparation for the role of Steve Jobs in the 2013 film “Jobs.”

“He was so dumb. He only ate grapes once, it was so stupid,” the actress said in “Hot” in October 2021. “We were hospitalized twice with pancreatitis!”

The couple met on the set of the series “The Show of the 70s”, which lasted eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, and began dating years after the show ended. The couple, who got married in 2015 and have a 7-year-old daughter, Vyatt, and a 5-year-old son, Dmitry, are going to reprise their roles in the Netflix spin-off Show of the 90s.

“Mila and I have been thinking about it,” Kutcher told Variety last month. “We thought: “Look, we’re in the position we’re in just because of this show, so let’s just go back and do it.” We just came back and had fun for a week. It was so casual and fun.”

Kutcher episode “Escape with Bear Grylls: The Challenge” airs on National Geographic on Monday, August 8, at 9 p.m. ET.