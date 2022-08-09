Ashton Kutcher said that he lost his sight and hearing during the illness and did not know if he would ever be able to walk again

More than two decades after finding his way in Hollywood, Ashton Kutcher remains one of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry. The fan-favorite actor recently starred in the dark comedy “Revenge”, and he has several more films on the way. Kutcher will even join Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming romantic comedy. And, of course, he’s also going to reprise his famous role as Michael Kelso in the Netflix spin-off “The ’70s Show.” In addition to many acting performances, Kutcher is also grateful that he was able to overcome a serious illness, due to which he lost his hearing and vision. Recently, the actor spoke about his condition, because of which he had the impression that he would never be able to walk again.

Ashton Kutcher became the last star actor to appear in the program Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. During a clip from the episode (which was shared with Access Hollywood), a 44-year-old man said that a few years ago he was diagnosed with vasculitis. The disease can manifest itself in different ways, but most often it damages a person’s blood vessels due to inflammation. While on the reality show, Kutcher did not hold back, discussing how the disorder “knocked out” his feelings and how long it took him to recover:

Like two years ago, I had this strange, very rare form of vasculitis, which deprived me of sight, deprived me of hearing, deprived me of balance. It took me a year to build it all. You won’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you say, “I do not know if I will ever be able to see again, I do not know if I will ever be able to hear again, I do not know if I will ever be able to walk again.”

The “Ranch” star told Bear Grylls that he was “lucky to be alive,” and after hearing all this, I completely agree with this opinion. Vasculitis can be treated with steroid medications, and, depending on the case, patients may need to take them for a long period of time. Other immunosuppressive antibiotics may also be used. Although the TV vet did not go into the details of his recovery, it is fair to assume that he took advantage of such treatment.

This is not the only case when the actor Walden Schmidt from “Two and a Half Men” got into a serious medical emergency, as his wife Mila Kunis reported another one last year. Kunis (who forced her husband to sell his space ticket) explained that Ashton Kutcher ended up in the hospital with pancreatitis, indulging in a diet of grapes. The performer adopted the habit of eating, preparing to play a major role in Jobs. Although it was troubling at the time, Kunis can now joke about it, even calling her husband “so dumb” for going so far for the role.

Such situations can make a person look at things in a new way, and Ashton Kutcher doesn’t seem to waste a minute. With what he’s been through, the fact that he can go back to the character that made his name a household name. Kutcher spoke about his return to the “90s Show,” explaining that he and Mila Kunis (who played Jackie Burkhart) thought it was right for them to reprise the roles that made them stars.

I think I speak for everyone when it’s great to see that the star has recovered from his illness and can still play. Unfortunately, he had to go through this, but, in any case, his experience can draw public attention to this condition. For many years of good health and fun acting performances for the main character of Hollywood!

“Running with Bear Grylls” airs Mondays on the National Geographic Channel, and past seasons are available to watch on a Disney+ subscription. In addition, anyone who wants to watch the “90s Show” during its premiere should subscribe to Netflix.