Ashton Kutcher Joins Thomas Rhett in Surprise Stagecoach Festival Duet: Night They’ll ‘Never Forget’

Surprise your duet partners! During Thomas Rhett’s performance at the Stagecoach Music Festival, he invited country music fan Ashton Kutcher for a special number.

“What a night @stagecoach 🙌 I will never forget,” the 32–year-old Georgia native captioned the Instagram footage on Friday, April 29, from the stage of Indio, California, during the performance of “Die a Happy Man.”

Singing his hit ballad, the father of four — he shares Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, Lennon, 2, and Lilly, 5 months, with his wife Lauren Akins — picked up the pace to the end of his set. Together with 44-year-old Ranch graduate and musician HARDY, Rhett performed a cover of Garth Brooks’ 1990 song “Friends In Low Places”.

“OK, the last thing about the stagecoach,” Rhett wrote on Instagram on Saturday, April 30, sharing photos from the performance. “Thank you to everyone who came out and danced, jumped, smiled and sang. Until next time Kali! Hi @hardy @jonpardi and @aplusk for joining me on stage!”

Kutcher surprised the concert-goers with his presence, wearing a white cowboy hat, a red bandana and a shirt with the inscription “Support the local farmer.”

The Iowa native and his wife Mila Kunis are longtime fans of country music, they have even attended the Indio Festival several times since 2014. Kutcher first met Rhett during one of his previous sets.

“Someone I met, maybe outside of the music world, and I wouldn’t have guessed even in a million years that they were his fans, was Ashton Kutcher,” the “Unforgettable” singer told his label Big Machine Records in March 2019. Blog post. “This kind of spurred our relationship. I remember him and his wife, Mila Kunis, crazy, invited Lauren and me to dinner one night in Los Angeles. And we sit there and say, “Are we seriously going to go out to dinner with them? Like, this is crazy.”

At the time, he added, “[It was] one of those things where before we walked in, we kind of crossed our fingers, like: “Please be as cool as we think you are.” And we went in and just immediately found a common language, and we became decently close with them. …Never in a million years would I have thought that one of my favorite actors would become my fan without even meeting before.”

Rhett had previously enlisted the support of That 70’s Show alumni during an August 2016 concert in Iowa City.

“Do you think Ashton Kutcher knows the third verse?” asked Rhett via Instagram footage before the Jobs star joined him on stage to sing together and have a couple of beers.

Rhett’s unexpected Friday duet quickly became a fan favorite. “The best night,” Taylor Lautner commented on the post on the social network. Country singer Jordan Davis added, “Crushed, bro.”