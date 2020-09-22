Ashley Tisdale’s cars are driving around

At one point in her career, Ashley Tisdale was a Disney star who starred in “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and “The Suite Life on Deck” as Maddie Fitzpatrick. Apart from this, Tisdale was also cast to play “Sharpay Evans” in the “High School Musical” movies.

Since then, Tisdale has worked on various television shows. These include “Hellcats”, “Clipped” and “Young & Hungry.” Meanwhile, he also voiced for “Phineas and Ferb,” “American Dad” and more.

Ashley Tisdale’s cars

As an adult, she was seen going out to do her homework in a Mercedes-Benz G550. This sweet car is reported to be the actress’s first.

Ashley Tisdale also has a Porsche Boxster, which while not as imposing as the 911, is very modern. The actress was photographed with her friend Vanessa Hudgens in the black car.

Tisdale has also owned a Mini Cooper and a Range Rover.



