Ashley Tisdale congratulated on her pregnancy

Actress Ashley Tisdale revealed that she is pregnant, soon to be a mother, Vanessa Hudgens gave her some words of love for this great place in her life.

Former Disney star, Ashley Tisdale took her Instagram account and with a tender photo announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Christopher French, a famous musician with whom she has a happy marriage.

Tisdale did not add anything in the description, in the photograph she and her partner appear looking at the belly of the successful businesswoman and thousands of people left their words of support for this new path of motherhood.

Vanessa Hudgens, one of Ashley’s best friends, couldn’t let her excitement pass and wrote in the post:

They are the cutest

Many users of the social network noticed Vanessa’s message and decided to like her emotional words, since the friendship of these celebrities is more than unique and incredible. The post of the actress originally from the city of West Deal in New Jersey United States, already has more than 1 million likes.

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens met on the set of the movie ‘High School Musical’, although the characters of Sharpay Evans and Gabriella Montez had their problems, in real life Hollywood stars maintain a solid friendship.

A few days ago, the Hadid sisters touched their followers with a very loving image, we invite you to visit: Bella and Gigi Hadid touch their fans by showing their bellies.



