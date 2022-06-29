Ashley McBride announces breaks in performances for “personal reasons”: “I’ll be back stronger than ever soon!”

Ashley McBride. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

I press pause. Ashley McBride has announced that she will take a break for a few weeks for “personal reasons” in connection with her performance on the Dirks Bentley tour.

“Thank you all for the good wishes,” the country singer’s team said in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday, June 28. “For personal reasons, Ashley won’t be performing for a few weeks.”

The 38-year-old McBride had a solo performance in New Haven, Kentucky, scheduled for July 10, which was postponed to September 8. The singer “Never Wanted to Be that Girl” also opened for the 46-year-old Bentley and Travis Denning at the concert. Beers On Me Tour 2022. However, she removed the July 8th and 9th dates from her tour calendar. Her July 14 and 15 shows remain on the calendar, but the statement about when she will return to the stage was vague.

“We will share more details about when she will be back on tour as soon as they become available, but she wants you to know that she loves you all and misses you, and will be back stronger than ever soon!” the announcement read.

McBride previously had to postpone performances during her This Town Talks tour in September 2021 due to a riding accident. She was riding in Montana before a performance when her foot slipped off the stirrup when her mare got scared. The Arkansas native lost her balance, fell off her horse and landed on her head.

She said via Instagram that she was rushed to the hospital, where she needed “staples to close [her] scalp.” A CT scan showed “a pretty severe concussion,” and McBride said she “couldn’t walk without assistance at the time.” However, she promised that as soon as she “can walk on stage again, that’s where you’ll find [her].”

After canceling four shows, the ACM Award winner returned to the spotlight in October of that year, but said she was still coping with the side effects. “As I recover, get better and face bouts of dizziness, knowing I have a show to do, I think it helps the healing process,” Ashley told Audacy at the time. “You don’t want to just sit and think about the headache that you have, you want to get up and go do something!”

The singer performed “Love Is Alive” during a public memorial to the late Naomi Judd in May and is set to perform on The Judds tour with Winona Judd in the fall to honor the icon.