Ashley Judd recalls meeting the man who raped her to have a “conversation about restorative justice”: “There are many ways to heal from grief”

Ashley Judd spoke candidly about her decision to meet with the man who raped her for a “conversation about restorative justice” — after she experienced trauma.

Sharing their stories: Stars who survived abuse

During an appearance on the podcast “Healing with David Kessler”, in which a new episode was published on Tuesday, July 26, 54-year-old Judd recalled how she tried to find her rapist after the 1999 incident. “In short, we ended up in rocking chairs sitting together by the stream,” she explained, adding that the man “surfaced very easily” during her search. “And I said, ‘I’m very interested to hear the story you’ve been carrying all these years.’ And we had a conversation about restorative justice.”

The actress noted that she “does not need” a man to “make amends” for her to move forward. “Because I had the opportunity to do my traumatic work, to do my grieving work, to do my healing work, to have all these shifts in my own consciousness and connect in these women’s coalition spaces with other survivors,” she shared, referring to her personal process as “independent of this previous asymmetry.” the authorities.”

Judd also called the 1999 incident “crazy” because she “knew better,” adding: “I was very clear, my boundaries were not affected. I was already an adult feminist woman, empowered.”

Stars Who Have Struggled with Mental Health Issues

She continued: “And the fact that it could have happened under such circumstances was unconscionable, unforeseen, and yet I had a restorative justice process with this person because of how full my soul is today.”

For the Double Jeopardy star, her approach to overcoming grief was strictly her own. “I wanted to share this story because there are many ways to heal from grief, and it is important to remind listeners that I didn’t need anything from him, and it was just gravy, that he made amends and expressed deep remorse, because healing from grief is an internal work,” she clarified.

The native of California said that thanks to her recovery, she was able to restore herself. “You’re losing your innocence,” she admitted. “A person loses security. I’ve lost my sense of trust.”

The Emmy nominee previously said during a speech at George Washington University in March 2013 that he had experienced rape three times. She also recounted her experience in her 2011 memoir, “All That is Bitter and Sweet.”

In 2015, the activist wrote an emotional essay on how to become better in her life.

Celebrity Activists: America Ferrera, More Stars Using Their Voice for Good

“I have experienced sexual violence, rape and incest. I was very lucky that in 2006 other successful survivors introduced me to recovery. I grabbed him. My own willingness, combined with a simple set of tools, gave me the opportunity to go through a crucial odyssey from an unprotected and vulnerable victim to an empowered survivor,” she wrote at the time for Mic.com “Today, after nine years of my recovery, I can go further and say that my “story” is not “my story.” it is a grace and privilege to help others who are still suffering, and perhaps to offer a piece of education, awareness and action in our world.”

Judd thanked her therapist for giving her a chance to “finally talk” about her past. “But let me tell you: I am just like all the other survivors, and the centers of sexual violence in our country are for me, as they are for all of us,” she concluded. “So, for now, I am returning it to those of you who are not afraid to speak out against the abuse I have faced, and to those of you who are righteous allies and intervening observers. You’re on it. Continue in the same spirit — on the Internet, at home, at work and in your hearts, where the courage to take it up can be the basis. We have a lot to discuss and a lot to do. Join me.”

If you are a victim of sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support. A trained employee will provide confidential support without judgment, as well as local resources to help with treatment, recovery and more.