Ashley Jones from the TV series “The Bold and the Beautiful” officially divorced and received a restraining order against former Joel Henricks

The star of the series “The Bold and the Beautiful” Ashley Jones is not officially married. The soap actress has finalized her divorce from Joel Henricks amid allegations of domestic violence, Us Weekly can confirm.

Kelly and Mark! Justin and Crischell! Soap stars who met behind the scenes

According to court documents obtained by the Us on Monday, June 20, 45-year-old Jones, who previously claimed that 44-year-old Henricks broke her arm, received a restraining order against her ex-spouse until February 20, 2023. custody of their son Hayden, 6, three days a week and every other weekend. Meanwhile, Henricks will give birth to her son on weekends and for four hours every Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the documents, Jones will be responsible for Hayden’s schooling, each parent will bear the necessary expenses while Hayden is in their care.

Hollywood’s Most Ridiculous Divorces

Jones filed for divorce almost three years ago, claiming she was afraid of her then-husband. At that time, she was granted judicial protection. The couple got married in 2016. We contacted their lawyers about the allegations in their divorce proceedings.

Henricks has previously denied allegations of domestic violence, writing a 2019 statement obtained by People that he “NEVER physically harmed her or touched her in a harmful way.” He also claimed that his then—wife was a “master manipulator” who used a restraining order as a “detention tactic.”

He subsequently accused her of assault, to which her representative replied: “Ashley categorically denies the allegations made about this. The restraining order was reissued today, remaining intact and in full force.”

Celebrity Breakups of 2022: The stars who broke up this year

The graduate of the series “True Blood” has been starring in the series for many years, appearing as Megan Dennison in the series “The Young and the Bold” and Dr. Bridget Forrester in the series “The Bold and the Beautiful”. She is currently recurring on the CBS series, which earned her three Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

“Doctor. Bridget went out of fashion today, guys,” she wrote along with pictures of her performance on June 14. “Tune in to @boldandbeautifulcbs.”

Prior to her marriage to Henricks, Jones was married to actor Noah Nelson from 2002 to 2009. She previously dated her co-star in the film “The Bold and the Beautiful” Jack Wagner, but they broke up in 2015.

If you or someone you know is being subjected to domestic violence, call the national Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.