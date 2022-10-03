Ashley Greene was spotted two weeks after the baby was born

What does the body of 35-year-old Ashley Greene look like after giving birth? On September 16, the actress became a mom for the first time with her husband Paul Khuri — they had a daughter named Kingsley Rainn. Before that, her fans from time to time saw photos of the pregnant star of “Twilight”: at the end, the beauty was looking forward to a beautiful ball! But just two weeks after giving birth, Ashley’s pregnancy almost came to naught…

The paparazzi noticed the newly-made mom over the weekend in Los Angeles, where she strolled through the streets in a casual outfit: the 35-year-old girl was wearing slippers, short yoga pants and a simple T-shirt, over which she threw a lumberjack shirt. . Her bare stomach peeked out from under the short top, so the following detail was clearly visible: Ashley’s tummy has already retreated significantly and is almost invisible! But where did she go in this casual outfit? According to the Mega photo agency, she attended a massage especially after giving birth.

The proud mom herself announced the news about the baby on Instagram. Under the first photo of her daughter , Ashley wrote: “And that’s how everything changed. In an instant, you came into our world, and everything else disappeared. Everything else doesn’t matter anymore.” She continued: “The love we fall in love with cannot be explained, it can only be felt in the deepest way. We love you so much, baby. Welcome to our world.”

