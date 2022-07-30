Ashley Greene shared parenting advice that she would take from Bella from Twilight, talks about meetings for the next generation of games

Ashley Greene Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Just like Bella? While Ashley Greene is excited that after the birth of her first child, she will pave her own path of motherhood, there is one lesson that the “Twilight” star follows from Bella Swan.

“The only thing I will take from Bella and her relationship with [daughter] Renesmee is the fierce protection and loyalty she shows to this child,” Green, 35, told InStyle in an interview published on Thursday, July 28. “I think this is something that is innately related to motherhood.”

The “Christmas in My Thoughts” actress, who announced her pregnancy earlier this year, notably played Alice Cullen in the “Twilight” franchise. The franchise of the film, which premiered in 2008, tells the story of a teenager Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) after she moved to Forks, Washington, and quickly established a connection with the vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and his coven. As Bella and Edward’s stellar romance heated up, the couple married in “Breaking Dawn” before conceiving their first child (played by Mackenzie Foy).

Renesmee, named after matriarch Esme Cullen and Bella’s mother Renee, and her hybrid existence became an integral part of the final film after the Volturi clan sought to track her down, citing that the Cullens had violated an agreement not to turn a human child into a vampire. As the family fled, Bella’s maternal instincts kicked into high gear—she even gained a new power to become a shield.

In addition to learning about Bella’s fierce devotion, Green told the magazine that in the first place she planned to take “everything as it is.”

The Florida native added: “One of the most exciting things, according to my mom, is the opportunity to see your child transform into his own unique person. Whatever you do, they are kind of people. She also said that there is something really magical about being a child again. You can see the world through this person’s eyes, and the way they look at the world is so beautiful and so special.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that the Pan Am alum and her husband Paul Khoury are expecting a baby almost four years after their romantic wedding.

“We’re not going to have kids in the near future, but before we have kids, I just want to establish certain things and implement certain things into our lifestyle now,” the Twilight Effect podcast host previously told us. in February 2020, about the family planning schedule.

Green isn’t the only Twilight star preparing to expand her brood. Kellan Lutz, who played Emmett Cullen, announced in February that his wife, Brittany Gonzalez, is pregnant with their second child. Peter Facinelli, who played Patriarch Carlisle Cullen, is also expecting a baby after his fiancee Lily Ann Harrison announced last month that she was pregnant. pregnant with her first child. (Facinelli also shares three older daughters with ex-wife Jenny Garth.)

“We have such a family connection. I haven’t been able to see this person for five years and then talk to them, and it’s like you pick up where you left off,” Green told InStyle in July, noting that she would be “down” for the next—generation Twilight playgroup. when their respective babies are born.