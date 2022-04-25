Ashley Graham shows off Postpartum Body 3 months after giving birth to Twins with Topless Selfie: My “new tummy”

Mirror Mirror! Three months after the birth of twins Malaki and Roman, Ashley Graham caught a glimpse of her postpartum body in a topless selfie.

“Hello, new tummy,” the 34—year-old model signed a slideshow on Instagram on Sunday, April 24. “We’ve been through a lot. Thanks. #3 months after giving birth.”

Famous friends of the Nebraska native commented on the upload on social networks, and Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn called Graham “always beautiful inside and out.” Frida Pinto, for her part, wrote that in the stomach of the author of the “New Model” “there are the most beautiful and useful stories that can be told,” and Helena Christensen added: “The amazing lives that you have created, carried and pushed into this world.”

The former American Beauty Star and her husband Justin Erwin announced in July 2021 that their family was expanding.

“Last year was full of tiny surprises, big upsets, familiar beginnings and new stories,” the future star wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m just starting to realize and celebrate what this next chapter means to us.”

The 33-year-old cameraman wrote in his post: “I am proud of the amazing mother @ashleygraham, who is and will be — again! I love you. Loves us! All of us. So happy that all this is with you.”

The couple, who married in 2010, gave birth to sons in January. Malachi and Roman joined their older brother Isaac, 2, who arrived in January 2020.

“Justin and I are so excited to announce that our boys are here,” Graham tweeted earlier this year. “They were born early in the morning at home, happy and healthy. I need time to heal and talk to my husband and three boys, but I really can’t wait to share something else with all of you.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model unveiled her new products next month via Instagram.

“My boys were the best teachers and the biggest reminder that I can do difficult things,” Graham captioned a picture of breastfeeding in February. “It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it. I still can’t believe I have three kids. I can’t wait to share my childbirth and postpartum journey with all of you soon.”

The host of the podcast “Pretty Big Deal” has not yet shown the babies’ faces to her subscribers. “I was not myself,” Graham signed a March photo of the heads of newborns. “Here are two important reasons why.”

Keep scrolling to see Graham’s postpartum photos.

Mirror selfie

Graham covered her breasts while standing in the bathroom.

Increase

She shared a close-up shot.

Mirror Mirror

Graham took a selfie.