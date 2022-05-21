Ashley Graham says she almost died after giving birth to twin sons: “I remember seeing darkness”

Ashley Graham spoke about the traumatic experience of giving birth to her twin sons, saying that she almost died from blood loss.

“The night I gave birth to the twins, I was bleeding,” the 34—year-old supermodel wrote in an essay for Glamour published on Friday, May 20. Graham recalled thinking she needed to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night when Malachi “came out just as my doula was arriving” at her New York apartment. “Two hours and seven minutes later, Roman was in my bathroom in the apartment — we didn’t even have enough time to blow up the home bath for childbirth, because everything happened so quickly,” she continued.

“The next thing you know, I looked at my midwife and said: “I don’t feel well. I think I need to lie down,” and I fainted,” the Nebraska native explained, adding that she felt a “light touch” on her cheek, which she later learned was that someone was “slapping the shit out of my cheek, my hand. …And I remember seeing darkness and something like stars.”

In her editorial, Graham said that she had lost “liters of blood” in a few hours after the boys were born and could not even sit up when she eventually came to her senses. “Thank God, the twins were fine, and I was lying on this bed for four days in a row. Couldn’t walk for a week. And I haven’t left the house for almost two months,” she added. With the help of her midwives, she was able to take care of the newborns while she was recovering from the ordeal.

Graham continued: “I’m telling you all this—in pretty unambiguous detail—because I believe in the importance of honesty; in revealing things about myself that I hope will help others tell about what they’ve been through too.”

The author of the “New Model”, who also shares two-year-old Isaac with her husband Justin Erwin, also said that she reported a miscarriage before she had younger children. “It was devastating; to date, it felt like one of the biggest losses of my life. And at that moment I realized what many other mothers went through,” she wrote. “And yet the world expects us to move on and deal with our grief with dignity. I just remember breaking down a few times, just at random, and thinking, “How do women all over the world do this? Because my story is no bigger than anyone else’s.”

Graham, who has long been a supporter of body positivity, struggled with her body throughout her pregnancy, and it was difficult for her to come to terms with weight gain and the appearance of stretch marks.

After that, she continued to struggle with accepting her body as it was still recovering from the “overwhelming” experience she had after giving birth. “I couldn’t walk properly for a long time, let alone exercise. I was shaking, I was not myself either physically or emotionally,” recalled the host of the podcast “Pretty Big Deal”.

In the end, Graham wanted to share her story with other people who also find it difficult to accept how they have changed over the years. “Even as a body protector, I realized that it’s okay if the path to loving the skin you’re in turns out to be more difficult than you could have imagined,” she explained, adding later: “I want to continue to create a space for women to feel fearless, beautiful and vulnerable at the same time.”