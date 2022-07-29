Asher Monroe’s Career before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” were shocked by the musical talents of Asher Monroe after the new episode, which aired on Wednesday night, and now they are interested in learning more about his musical career. The audience watched him sing for all the women at the Diana Jenkins holiday party. Now fans want to dive deep into his career and biography.

Before meeting Asher, Diana was married to Roger Jenkins. He was a British financier and helped Diana become the philanthropist she is today. Unfortunately, after the birth of two children in 2009, the couple separated, but Diana continued to lead a luxurious lifestyle. Roger worked at Barclays, and his fortune is $80 million. These two remain cordial and can raise children very well together. However, Diana finally went further and found a new man, whom Bravo viewers are now getting to know.

When RHOBH fans first met Diana at the beginning of season 12, she shared with the cameras that there was a 16-year age difference between her and her fiance Asher. Despite the fact that Diana is 49 years old and Asher is 33, the couple has a strong relationship. Usher is a singer and songwriter who can sing Christmas carols even when Erica Jane interrupts him. According to Usher’s IMDB, he has tried acting, singing and writing and is an aspiring director. It’s not surprising that Asher is a triple threat, because he lives in Los Angeles. Asher has appeared on such TV shows as Parents, The Mentalist, and Zoey 101. One of Usher’s most famous roles was the role of Marco in the relaunch of “Glory” in 2009.

It seems that in recent years, Asher has taken a step back from acting and focused on his music. In 2012, Diana founded her own independent label, D Empire Entertainment, where Usher signed a contract with the artist (through D Empire Entertainment). He released his album Talk with God in 2021 and released his new album Windows of Time right after a new episode of RHOBH this week (via Asher Monroe at Apple Music). Some of Usher’s other musical endeavors include his 2017 album Inner Warrior and several EP’s between 2013 and 2015.

Despite the fact that Usher only appeared on RHOBH a few times, his future wife Diana was making a fuss. As a self-proclaimed villain, she went head-to-head with Sutton Strake and even upset Garcel Beauvais. The wealthy mother of three is very proud of her relationship with Asher, and there is no doubt that she will help him make the most of his career.