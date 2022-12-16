Asake Says His “Heart Is With” Those Suspected of Stampeding The O2 Academy Brixton Crowd

Afrobeats rising star Asake said his “heart is with” those involved in the riots at O2 Academy Brixton, which police suspect were linked to “crowd pressure.”

Four people remain in critical condition after fans broke down the door at the singer-songwriter’s concert last night (December 15). A total of eight people were hospitalized.

According to Sky News, many people who were outside the venue in south London broke in, which led to overcrowding and the cancellation of the concert.

Asake posted a message on his Instagram today (December 16) in response to this news. “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any discomfort. I pray that you will recover soon. I am also in the process of contacting individuals,” he wrote.

He continued: “I still don’t have full information from the facility administration about what led to the failure at the entrance to Brixton Academy, but we are grateful that everything was peaceful in the end.

“For my people who liked the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was interrupted. Thank you for your incredible love, London. I love you very much! I look forward to seeing you again in a while!”

Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, was nominated in the BBC Sound of 2023 poll.

Scotland Yard police officers added to Sky News that the injuries sustained by people at the event were allegedly caused by “crushing.” No arrests have been made.

The concert, which was the last of Asake’s three nights in Brixton, was partially interrupted for security reasons. “The reason we have to stop the show is because they broke down the doors,” fans said in a video clip shared by Sky.

“You have 3,000 people breaking down the doors from the outside, and because of security, the police asked us to close the show.”

The footage posted on social networks shows that large crowds of people gathered outside the building, many holding mobile phones in their hands and filming what was happening.

The golden commander of the Metropolitan Police, Ade Adelekan, urged people to “be careful about what they share” on social networks and “not to publish materials that may upset those affected by this incident.”

He added that the officers who used force “know that they must be held accountable for their actions,” adding that the Met’s Office of Professional Standards will review all materials, including body videos of those who were at the scene.

“This is an extremely distressing incident, as a result of which four people were in critical condition in hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families,” Adelekan said.

“A police investigation has been launched and it will be as thorough and judicial as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night.

“The scene of the incident will be examined by specialists, video surveillance will be viewed, all witnesses we can contact will be interviewed, and all other lines of investigation will be conducted.

Adelekan continued: “Officers remain in the area to reassure the local population in and around Brixton. If you have any information or concerns, please talk to them.”

Police have appealed to witnesses to contact anyone with mobile phone records who may be helpful to contact via @MetCC on Twitter.