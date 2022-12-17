Asake Gives a Statement About The Death of a Fan: “I am overwhelmed with grief”

Asake reacted to the news of the death of a fan who was injured during an incident at his show in Brixton on Thursday evening (December 15).

Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo died from injuries sustained in an incident when hundreds of people broke down the doors of the O2 Academy Brixton during an Asake concert. The show was canceled after about three songs when the hall became crowded. Two more women aged 21 and 23 are in hospital in critical condition.

Asake released a statement in response to the news saying he had spoken to Ikumelo’s family “and will continue to do so.”

“I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo, who has been in critical condition since Thursday, has passed away,” he wrote. “My most sincere condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let’s please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so.”

“I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined that such a thing could happen.”

“My team and I are still waiting for a full report from the facility management and the police to determine what exactly led to all the violations caused and, ultimately, to Rebecca’s demise.”

“If you have any relevant information regarding this, please contact the Metropolitan Police.”

Academy Music Group (AMG), which owns this hall as well as other O2 Academy halls across the country, also released a statement on social media through its press service in response to the news.

“Everyone at O2 Academy Brixton and Academy Music Group is deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Rebecca’s family and friends, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating news at this difficult time,” the statement said.

The Metropolitan Police is conducting an urgent investigation, during which they are checking with footage posted on social networks and from police television cameras [via SkyNews].

Meanwhile, 2ManyDJs postponed their performance, which was supposed to take place tonight (December 17) due to the incident. The concert has been postponed to February 18.