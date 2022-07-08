As Wendy Williams tries to return after the talk show ends, her brother explains why the situation is “very heartbreaking” for him

There have been a lot of scary reports about Wendy Williams and her state of health over the last year or so. The former talk show host was absent throughout the last season of the Wendy Williams Show, and people around her at one point said that the media personality struggled with simple tasks, including eating and getting out of bed. Now that she is trying to return —not to television, but rather to podcasting — her brother has made some more disturbing statements about her condition.

Tommy Williams told Good Day DC about his sister after an interview she gave to TMZ in which she revealed she was done with television after the cancellation of her talk show, which replaces Sherri Shepherd. Wendy Williams also spoke about her struggle with lymphedema, which, according to her, left her with only 5 percent sensitivity in her legs. Despite her claims that she doesn’t let any of this hold her back, her brother described a “very heartbreaking” situation that paints a bleak picture. He said:

She’s struggling. She’s struggling. She’s working on becoming Wendy again. No, she’s not the Wendy we all knew. No, she’s not. And it’s very sad, very heartbreaking, very disappointing. It’s very frustrating because when you find someone in your family that you want to help, you want to help, but they refuse your help. They condemn any accusations that they are different from others or need help, and want to grab your hand. You know, it’s difficult.

Wendy Williams has been talking a lot in recent months and even appeared at the Met Gala afterparty. However, Tommy Williams pretends that his sister actually needs more help than she shows, and does not want to admit it to others. Wendy Williams is certainly stubborn, and this attitude is part of what has attracted fans to her over her nearly four-decade career in television and radio, but it seems that the circumstances are quite disappointing and break the heart of her loved ones.

The former talk show host has reportedly been “on the mend” for several months, and she talked about returning to television sooner rather than later, even during the finale of the series “The Wendy Williams Show”, in which the eponymous host did not participate. In fact, Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter called the show’s latest episode a “parody.” Fans were dealt an additional blow when the show’s official YouTube channel was purged along with other domains that included clips and interviews from the Wendy Williams Show.

We, like her many fans, are looking forward to any next Wendy Williams project, but her physical and mental health should definitely be a priority. We still hope she gets all the help she needs. While we’re waiting for updates—perhaps about that podcast she mentioned—keep an eye on our TV schedule for 2022 to find out which new and returning shows are coming out soon.