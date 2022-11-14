As Tom Brady sharply denies any regrets about retirement, Gisele Bündchen may have already left

No looking back for these two!

Tom Brady Denies Regretting Retirement

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback said his focus is on football and his kids as he experiences a gap in the public eye. Despite what role Tom Brady’s non-retirement played in Gisele Bündchen’s decision to retire, his commitment to the Bucks never wavered, and when asked before Sunday’s football game if he was sorry, Brady replied (according to ESPN(opens in new tab)):

Zero, no. Definitely not. I came back because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I talked about it with the team, and they were glad that I was back. I don’t really regret such things — I think when I take it on, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can for this particular opportunity.

At this point, Tom Brady has to live with his decision, regardless of whether it cost him dearly, and it looks like he still thinks he made the right choice. Work-life balance was something the quarterback admittedly struggled with, but with his “friendly” joint custody agreement with Gisele Bundchen, and Brady leading the Buccaneers to consecutive wins, his new normal seems to have moved on. a good start.

Gisele Bundchen is seen with another man while on vacation in Costa Rica

Meanwhile, is Gisele Bundchen also enjoying her new lifestyle as a single woman? The former Victoria’s Secret angel was photographed at a dinner in Costa Rica with a new man, but no, it wasn’t Pete Davidson. According to Page Six, Bundchen was joined on vacation by jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, with whom she has known for more than a year. Bündchen took part in a photo shoot in 2021 with Joaquim’s brothers, Pedro Valente and Ju Valente, and TMZ reported that she and her two children took jiu-jitsu lessons from them.

In fact, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian reportedly accompanied their mom to dinner, as well as one of Joaquim Valente’s brothers, and a source close to Gisele Bundchen told TMZ that they are not dating. But, as it always happens, the only ones who really know are Bundchen and Valente.

We’ll have to see if anything develops on the Bündchen dating front, but it looks like both members of the former couple are moving forward in their lives after the end of their 13-year marriage. On NFL Sundays, fans can watch Brady take the field with absolutely no regret.