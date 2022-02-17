As The Value Of This Joke Coin Increases, It Is Becoming The Favorite Altcoin Of The Whales!

Crypto watch service WhaleStats says giant Ethereum whales hold over $2 billion in Shiba Inu (SHIB), and this meme coin is trending on the whales top-buying assets list. According to WhaleStats, Ethereum whales currently hold more than $2 billion in Shiba Inu token, which is the second largest joke coin by market capitalization after Dogecoin.

SHIB Rises to 6th Place!

Ethereum whales are holding SHIB of 18,260,127,622,912, worth exactly $2,761,646,130. However, with the information that came later, the whales are selling these SHIBs and they currently have SHIBs worth about $1,671,954,254. Although the whales made instant purchases and then sold them, SHIB climbs to the sixth place in the list of 10 favorite tokens of whales with these developments.

Whales’ Passion for Altcoins

The $1.67 billion SHIB accounts for 16.3% of all of these giant whales’ digital assets. Also, another token loved by whales, FTX Token, accounts for 16.42 percent of all whales’ assets, and whales hold approximately $1,683 billion in FTX Tokens.

On the other hand, Polygon’s native token, MATIC, ranks fifth ahead of SHIB in the top 10 cryptos bought by whales. WhaleStats shared data on four transactions in which several mystery whales purchased a total of 3,856,244 MATICs. These acquisitions amount to a total of $7 million.

At the time of this writing, joke coin SHIB is trading at $0.00003082, up about 1% in 24 hours. While it is normal for SHIB to attract whales and other investors thanks to its attractive price, experts also think that SHIB adoption will increase significantly in the future. The Shiba Inu is getting a lot of attention from all investors, not just Ethereum whales. However, due to the uncertain situation in prank coins, investors need to be more careful.