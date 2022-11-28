“As soon as you get married…”— When Bruce Springsteen’s Words Were Hilariously Refuted By Arnold Schwarzenegger at Tom Hanks’ Party

Big parties of Hollywood stars always end with their fans either heartbreaking or hilarious gossip. Sometimes people at these parties make up funny stories that pop up from time to time. One of these stories relates to a party that Tom Hanks hosted a long time ago, and Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Springsteen participate in it.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson hosted this party many years ago, and among the guests were Bruce Springsteen and Arnold Schwarzenegger along with their wives. Imagine the level of sensation that a hilarious joke would cause if a small leak of champagne from this party could get into the news.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Hilariously Refutes Springsteen’s Serious Marriage Story

Rolling Stone magazine editor Yann Wanner, in his memoir Like a Rolling Stone, mentioned this incident after years of partying. According to Cinema Blend, singer-songwriter Springsteen was there with his wife Patti, and Schwarzenegger was present with his then-wife Maria Shriver.

The singer from Glory Days told a story at a dinner party, because of which everyone at the table fell silent. He said: “After you get married, you should be attentive to the other person and share your life with [as] an equal.” According to Wenner’s memoirs, Springsteen’s short speech about his life with Patty brought everyone into the room in awe and immediately changed the atmosphere of the party to serious.

It was then that the Terminator actor came to the rescue, who joked with his then-wife Maria Shriver: “It’s time to go, Maria! Heel!” Immediately after that, everyone burst out laughing, and everyone returned to a carefree mood.

Years later, Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorced in 2021, when the billionaire actor-businessman confirmed that he was the father of the son of his housekeeper Joseph Baena. His name is Joseph Baena, and he was born in 1997, who, apparently, is a copy of his father.

Springsteen and Patty, on the other hand, have just become the grandparents of a newborn baby girl named Lily Harper.

What do you think about this story revealed by Venner in his memoirs?