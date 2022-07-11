As Marvel fans ask Waititi for a version of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Taika Waititi shares frankly honest views on the director and the version

“Thor: Love and Thunder” became a box office hit, and many fans clearly liked it. In fact, they love him so much that many are asking for more. Taika Waititi said that the previous version of “Love and Thunder” lasted more than four hours, and now some fans are starting a campaign to see this version. However, there is at least one major name not interested in “Waititi Cut” and that is Taika Waititi. He probably won’t release the director’s version of “Thor: Love and Thunder” because he thinks the director’s version sucks.

A lot has been done in recent years, especially in superhero films like Justice League and Suicide Squad, about directorial intentions when it comes to films, and there is a feeling, not unfounded, that directors should have the opportunity to see their vision on screen. a screen with minimal interference. But there is also an argument that directors are crazy people who sometimes need to be controlled, and Taka Waititi told NME that he tends to share this point of view. The director explains…

I was thinking about the director’s versions. I watch director’s versions of many other directors. They suck. Director’s versions are not suitable. Directors sometimes need to be controlled, and if I said: “Do you want to see my director’s version? Four and a half hours!” It’s not good, four and a half hours. There are a lot of breaks for a cup of tea, you don’t even need to pause it.

Over the years, there have been several high-profile films in which directors and studios have fought for the final version of the film, for example, the version of “Dune” by David Lynch. In some cases, we saw how the director eventually made public his vision of the film in question, and sometimes this version was objectively better. Ridley Scott is the king of the director’s version, and most people agree that the later versions of Blade Runner or the extended version of Kingdom of Heaven are far superior to the original releases. The recent remake of “The Godfather III” is another attempt that seems to be worth it.

However, just as often, if not more often, the director’s versions add practically nothing to the conversation. Taika Waititi himself says here that his four-hour version of “Thor: Love and Thunder” is not very good and will include many moments that you might have missed, which is why they were cut in the first place. Waititi was also against any extended version of Thor: Ragnarok. If Waititi had actually done the extended version, it looks like there are a few things he could have added back, but it doesn’t look like he would have added more than a couple minutes to the runtime. Waititi continues…

I would say there would probably be more jokes in my version. There may be a couple deleted scenes, but as I always say, the scene is deleted because it’s not good enough to be in the movie. I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they are no longer in use, should be just a list of scenes and no links so you can’t click on them!

When Thor: Love and Thunder is released on Blu-ray and on Disney+ in a couple of months, there’s a good chance we’ll get access to some deleted scenes and fans will see what was cut. There are probably some good jokes out there, but in the end, they probably interfered with the movie. The version you are currently seeing in cinemas is the version that Taika Waititi wanted to release.