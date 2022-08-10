As DC Fans Worry About Streaming the Green Lantern TV Show, HBO Max Has Solved the Problem

Ever since the unexpected news came that Warner Bros. Discovery refused the movie “Batgirl”, this caused concern on the Internet whether other DC projects might also get a kibosh. Among the most frequently mentioned by fans on the web is the upcoming DC TV show “Green Lantern”, which has been under development for several years. Well, we have an update on how things are going with this HBO Max show, and fans of this corner of the DC universe have nothing to worry about.

Although HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge into one streaming service next summer, this, along with DC Films’ reshuffle, does not appear to have any impact on Green Lantern. A representative of HBO Max told TV Line that the series dedicated to the Emerald Knight is “very lively” and “definitely moving forward.” Now this does not mean that it will appear in the near future, as news agencies report that the series may “really” not be released until 2024. But at least people who are looking forward to the “Green Lantern” know that they are still working on it, and not being postponed.

Announced in 2019, The Green Lantern series is co-written with Arrowverse heavyweights Greg Berlanti and Mark Guggenheim, both of whom also worked on the Green Lantern film under the direction of Ryan Reynolds. They invited Seth Graham-Smith from The LEGO Batman Movie (who also worked on The Flash movie for a while) to join them in writing the script and executive producing, as well as acting as a showrunner. Other executive producers include Jeff Jones, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and David Katzenberg. Along with Green Lantern, HBO Max is also home to the Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker (which returns for a second season) and the Penguin series directed by Colin Farrell, which is based on the events of Batman.

While the specific details of the plot remain shrouded in mystery, the story of the Green Lantern will stretch over decades and galaxies, and as a result will highlight several ring shooters, not one. So far, the only two actors who have been announced for “Green Lantern” are Jeremy Irwin, who will play the secret gay FBI agent Alan Scott from 1941, and Finn Wittrock, who will play the macho Guy Gardner from 1984. Other familiar faces are expected to appear. The Green Lantern includes Simon Baz, Jessica Cruz, Sinestro and Kilowog, as well as a new half-human/half-alien character named Bree Hart.

HBO Max’s “Green Lantern” is not the only “Green Lantern” project that is in development, as the “Green Lantern Corps” movie is still in development. While this reboot will focus on Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart, it’s still unclear if the movie and TV show will be linked or if they’ll be set in different corners of the multiverse. In any case, “Green Lantern” is still in development, as well as other HBO Max programs such as “Harley Quinn,” “Titans” and “Doom Patrol” remain a “huge priority” at DC.

Whenever there are more specific details about what to expect from the Green Lantern, CinemaBlend passes them on. In the meantime, check out the programs remaining this year, with our TV schedule for 2022.