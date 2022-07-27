As Chris Cuomo takes a new job after being fired by CNN, he addresses the allegations surrounding his brother

Chris Cuomo has been relatively low-key since he was kicked out of CNN at the end of 2021. A well-known TV journalist found himself at the center of controversy in May of the same year, when it turned out that he was helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo amid allegations of sexual harassment. However, now Chris has received a new media contract on another network. And while he is getting ready to settle down, he solves the situation related to his older brother and sister.

Chris Cuomo, 51, is officially going to join NewsNation Nexstar this fall and made the announcement during a long interview on one of the network’s programs, Dan Abrams Live. A number of topics were discussed, including allegations of sexual abuse that he himself had encountered. the conversation eventually turned to Cuomo’s brother and his alleged role in helping him overcome the harassment allegations he faced. Chris is said to have helped his brother by participating in strategic meetings about how Andrew should respond to the claims. Although he denied being an adviser, legal documents released in November 2021 showed that Chris used his media contacts to find out about his brother’s accusers and also helped draft statements for him. The following month, he was fired by CNN.

In a recent interview, Dan Abrams turned to an expert for clarification regarding his alleged discussions with people in the media. Cuomo’s former prime-time host then denied trying to influence other people’s coverage:

I have never contacted any media outlets that covered my brother to try to influence their coverage. I constantly communicate with people in the media. These are the majority of people in my life.

Then Dan Abrams questioned this statement, saying that Chris Cuomo “called the press about the situation with your brother.” Cuomo responded by discussing a “difference” that he felt should be noted:

But I think the difference has a semantic difference. It wouldn’t bother me if I called you and said, “What do you think is going on here?” It’s me calling you and saying, “Hi, tonight in your segment, I hope you remember that.”

After being fired, Chris Cuomo pursued CNN through arbitration for $125 million. He claimed that the network had conducted a “smear campaign” aimed at distorting his journalistic image. The application also mentions other individuals on the network who, according to Cuomo, made false statements about him on the air. Last year, during a television segment, Don Lemon questioned Cuomo’s actions, mentioning that someone from his authority allegedly violates “journalistic standards” and “receives generous money for it.” Jake Tapper also claimed that Cuomo threatened former network president Jeff Zucker amid the ousted TV host’s stated demands for a multimillion-dollar payout.

Right now, Chris Cuomo seems to be happy with his new post at NewsNation, and in the same interview, he did not express dissatisfaction with his brother for the way things turned out. Let’s see what the situation is with his show when it joins the TV program for 2022 at the end of this year.