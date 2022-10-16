As Alisson May Be An Exception And a Bad Trend, Liverpool Must Face City

Alisson could be one of the two league goalkeepers who denied Erling Haaland today, while Liverpool’s leaky start could be due to his match with Man City being postponed.

Jurgen Klopp has won five of his 14 matches against Man City with five draws and four defeats.

Against Pep Guardiola, Klopp won 11 and lost nine during his managerial career at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Since 2012, Anfield has not seen consecutive draws in league matches between Liverpool and City.

Mixed Bag

Liverpool have not lost a single league match with fans at the stadium since September 2015 and never under Klopp.

Liverpool’s reserve players have scored a total of eight goals this season — the same number they have scored in the entire 2019/20 championship campaign, consisting of 57 games.

But they have conceded the first goal in 14 of the last 20 matches played, and many welcome this trend.

Salah strikes again?

Mo Salah has scored eight goals in 15 appearances for Liverpool against City in all competitions.

Only three players — Ian Rush (15), Kenny Dalglish and Gordon Hodgson (11 each) — scored more often for the Reds in all matches with today’s guests.

And only against David de Gea (seven times) Salah scored more often in a Liverpool shirt than against Ederson (six).

The Egyptian could become the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick in consecutive Liverpool matches since Jack Ballmer in November 1946 (who did it in three consecutive matches).

But all of Salah’s last five goals for the Reds have been scored in Europe.

Where to get optimism from?

City’s last win at Anfield in front of fans came in May 2003, when former Reds Nicolas Anelka and Robbie Fowler played in front, with Anelka scoring both goals in a 2-1 victory after Liverpool were in the lead.

City have scored nine points out of the last possible 57 at Anfield.

They have kept one clean sheet in their last 28 league visits, and only two in their last 45 in all competitions.

Watch out for Haaland

City have lost only two of their previous 37 away games in the top division: 1-0 at Tottenham last season and 3-2 at Brighton in the last away match of the previous campaign.

And cheat code Haaland scored 15 goals in nine league matches. Salah holds the record for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season, scoring 32 goals in 36 games of the 2017/18 campaign.

Haaland already has as many goals as City’s top scorer in the entire last league season, when Kevin De Bruyne scored 15 goals.

Bournemouth’s Mark Travers is the only top—flight goalkeeper who has prevented Holand from scoring a Premier League goal this season.

Taylor’s Time

Today the referee is Anthony Taylor (Cheshire).

He managed this match four times, and all of them took place at the Etihad. Man City does not lose in these meetings with two wins and two draws.

Issued 27 yellows and two reds in eight matches of the top division this season.

The top scorers of this season

Liverpool: Firmino, 8, Salah, 8, Diaz, 4, Nunez, 4, Alexander-Arnold, 3, Carvalho, 2, Elliott, 2,? Matip 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 2

Manchester City: Haaland, 20, Foden, 7, Alvarez, 4, Bernardo Silva, 2, Gundogan, 2, Cancelo, 2, De Bruyne, 1, Grealish, 1, Ruben Dias, 1, Mahrez, 2, Stones, 1, own goals, 2