As a judge, Ana Bárbara appears in a white bodysuit

Ana Bárbara never ceases to amaze, and now she appeared at the recordings of the new season of the program “I have talent, a lot of talent”, in which she acts as a judge, wearing unconventional costumes.

The rump queen wore a white bodysuit with studs, fishnet stockings, and boots to match her outfit. She also wore a Texan hat that is very reminiscent of those she wore early in her career.

This season of the program will give much to talk about, as the two judges have attracted the attention of the media for their personal lives: while Ana Bárbara is preparing her wedding, Chiquis Rivera has just announced their separation.



