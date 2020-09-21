Arturo Vidal’s emotional farewell message

After it became known that Ronald Koeman, the new coach of FC Barcelona, ​​had not contemplated Arturo Vidal for the culé midfield, the Chilean midfielder began to look for other sports options and reached an agreement to return to Serie A and play now with Inter.

This Monday, the Chilean containment took a few minutes to write an emotional farewell message and thanks to FC Barcelona, ​​in which he said he was proud to wear the Blaugrana shirt.

“Today I say goodbye to everyone at FC Barcelona, ​​after living 2 wonderful years at this great club. I am very proud to have worn this shirt and for having played alongside great players and very good people. I want to thank my family, my teammates, the coaches, the doctors, the staff and all the wonderful fans who always showed me a lot of love.

Today I start a new stage in my life but they will always be in my heart.

See you soon, and always Visca Barça!

Arthur”

Arturo Vidal is already in Italy to carry out the tests



