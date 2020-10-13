Artists to participate in the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Check out the list of artists who will take the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are almost upon us, and Billboard has announced the full list of artists who will be on the big night.

With Kelly Clarkson serving for the second year in a row as a presenter (as well as an artist), the awards show will see numerous stars take the stage to perform, from Alicia Keys and Bad Bunny to BTS and Demi Lovato.

First, Clarkson will open the show with a performance of Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” alongside Pentatonix and Sheila E.

Garth Brooks, the recipient of this year’s icon award, will also deliver a mix of hits spanning her legendary career spanning more than thirty years. Additionally, John Legend will perform “Never Break” from her new album Bigger Love.

Post Malone, who will also perform overnight, leads this year’s pool of nominees with a total of 16 nominations in 15 separate categories, including Best Artist (alongside Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Khalid and Taylor Swift), the Top Billboard 200 album (for Hollywood’s Bleeding), best streaming song for “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” featuring Swae Lee and more.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air on Wednesday (October 14) at 8 p.m. ET / PT exclusively on NBC, live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of artists participating below.

Artists that will be at the BBMA 2020

Alicia Keys

Bad bunny

Brandy featuring Ty Dolla Sign

Bts

Demi lovato

Doja cat

In Vogue

Garth brooks

John legend

Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix & Sheila E.

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid

Luke combs

Post malone

Saint Jhn

Sia



