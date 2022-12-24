Artists from all over the music world showed support for Megan Thee Stallion after a jury found Tori Lanez guilty of shooting her in July 2020.

The nine-day trial came to an end yesterday (December 23) in Los Angeles, when the jury unanimously decided that Lane was guilty of all three counts against him — one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, one count of concealed carrying, loaded and unregistered firearms in a vehicle and one charge of using a firearm by gross negligence.

It is reported that Lanez will be sentenced on January 27, and he faces more than 20 years in prison, as well as the possibility of deportation back to his native Canada.

Since the verdict was announced, the stars of the music world have been showing their support for Megan — Megan’s real name is Pete. Last night, Adele shouted out to the rapper during her Las Vegas residency, telling the crowd, “Tonight I’d like to wish Meg Te Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas. Girl, calm down. Do whatever you want now, baby. I love you.”

“I’m sending (((the strongest hug))) (((love))) and (((peace))) Megan Pete,” Janelle Monae wrote on Twitter, and Tinashe added: “Sending love and healing to @theestallion #ProtectBlackWomen. ”

After yesterday’s verdict, District Attorney George Gascon told the court: “I want to start by highlighting Megan’s bravery. You have shown incredible courage and vulnerability in your testimony, despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You have faced unfair and despicable control that no woman should face, and you have been an inspiration to other residents of Los Angeles County and the entire country.”

The rapper first accused Lanez of shooting her in August 2020, saying in court that she had not previously identified him to the police as the attacker because there was high tension between the authorities and the black community after the death of George Floyd. “At that time, we were in the midst of police brutality and the George Floyd situation,” she explained. “I don’t want to see someone die, I don’t want to die.”

She added that she also told the police who arrived at the crime scene that she stepped on the glass because “people don’t believe women,” and she didn’t think the “big boys club” of the music industry would believe her.

Lanez refused to testify in his own defense during the trial, but pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, she gave an emotional three-hour testimony during which she described feeling depressed because she had to endure the “torture” of an argument throughout her quest for justice.