Artist creates Lady Dimitrescu poster against Godzilla

Lady Dimitrescu will be one of the villains of Resident Evil Village. And the height of the character, which reaches almost 3 meters, has yielded a series of memes, in which even Microsoft joined the game comparing it with a refrigerator and the Xbox Series S. This time it was the artist Bosslogic who entered the wave and imagined a confrontation between the villain and the monster Godzilla.

The joke is actually a recreation of the official poster for the movie Godzilla Vs. Kong, which will hit theaters later this year. In place of the gigantic gorilla, the artist put the villain of the game preparing for a confrontation with the lizard.