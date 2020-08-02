Artificial Leather that Can Detect Touch is Developed

Researchers from the National University of Singapore have developed artificial leather that can detect touch 1,000 times faster than humans using Intel’s Loihi processor. It is said that the developed artificial skin will help the robotic technologies in the future.

Today, while wondering how far more artificial intelligence technology can go, thousands of times more effective technologies continue to emerge that amaze us day by day. However, there are great developments in technologies that enable artificial intelligence to work.

Intel, one of the biggest developers of artificial intelligence chips, continues to work on ‘Neuroformic Programming’ to take today’s artificial intelligence to a higher level. The company has a processor called Loihi, which includes more than 130,000 neurons for researchers who want to use this technology.

It perceives touch 1,000 times faster than human skin:

Researchers at the National University of Singapore, using this Loihi processor from Intel, managed to develop artificial leather. However, this artificial leather developed by researchers has an important feature that distinguishes it from other leathers. This chip can perceive touch to be 1,000 times faster than a person’s nervous system.

The researchers who developed the chip presented their technology and research at the Robotics: Science and System conference held earlier this week. The researchers did a small test, which also demonstrated the capability of their technology. Equipped with the developed technology, a robotic hand managed to read the Braille alphabet, which was created for the visually impaired and can be read thanks to the bulges, using 20% ​​less power than a normal processor, with 92% accuracy.

According to the researchers, the artificial leather system developed by Intel’s Loihi processor can read sensor data 21% faster than today’s best graphics cards. In addition, the system consumes 45 times less energy than these graphics cards. It is worth remembering that Intel has developed this processor to provide the speed, accuracy and energy efficiency required in the robotics field.

Artificial leather, developed by researchers, can contribute to the development of the robotic automation revolution in the future in the medical, manufacturing and service sectors. Many products that we see in the field of artificial intelligence now will be referred to as the ancestors of artificial intelligence products that we will see in the future.



