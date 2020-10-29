Artificial intelligence turns internet users into zombies

A Reddit user named u / jbrownkramer introduced a new artificial intelligence website with a very curious purpose: to turn a user’s photo into a zombie version. The tool uses adversarial generative network technology (GAN) to modify images based on examples of zombie and human faces.

To access the tool, simply access the Make Me A Zombie website. In it, you can select a photo and turn it free of charge into a zombie version.

For best results, the creators suggest using high-resolution photos, which mostly contain only a person’s face and with good lighting. A valuable extra, according to them, is a beautiful smile to enhance the bloody teeth of creatures.

The indie developer of the tool, Josh Brown Kramer, used around 300 photos of people wearing zombie masks or makeup, with a focus on their Halloween versions, to teach AI how to behave and thus obtain the greatest fidelity in the results. Make Me A Zombie is now available for free use.



