Physicist Janelle Shane has gone deeper into artificial intelligence research and how “really smart” she is. On her blog, AI Weirdness, she uses humor to explain how machine learning algorithms work and what are the results of the experiments she does. The last result is disconcerting: she asked GPT-3, a powerful text generation algorithm, to guess the future. The result does not disprove much of 2020.

“In the middle of this year, people started suggesting that I train a neural network to write headlines for future events. I doubted that I could have enough strange facts that could compete with those of 2020, “she said.

According to Shane, “I received news as a mysterious alien-like monolith is discovered in the Utah desert, What you need to know about killer wasps, The platypus mystery deepens with the discovery of your skin’s fluorescence, Famous Vienna hotel is turned into a drive -thru of pies and the like ”.

Results worthy of 2020

In order not to contaminate the GPT-3 learning with all the bizarre of 2020, the researcher used data collected on the internet from the period before October 2019, that is, well before the covid-19 pandemic happened. This is what AI imagined for the future:

Jumping bears are fatally hit by slingshots from Russian hunters.

Apparently there is no good picture of the “Melbourne Spider”.

Mystery of the desert: What would be this stone that looks like an air ticket?

After the increase in sightings, massive damage to the image of the dwarf hippo is feared.

The mysterious origin of monsters from the seabed is explained.

What are ‘dragon cats’ and why are they getting popular.

Huge radioactive sink continues to grow in Russia.

Why scientists believe that “killer raccoons in the Pacific Northwest” are responsible for this death.



