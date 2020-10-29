Artificial Intelligence Confused During Football Match

Using a camera controlled by artificial intelligence in the Scottish league, the team was blessed by artificial intelligence in the first goal scored in the season. Artificial intelligence displayed the bald of the lineman instead of the goal.

Artificial intelligence technology is now being used functionally in every aspect of our lives. Technology that constantly improves itself, of course, can still make mistakes that can be considered important at some points. The artificial intelligence camera used by the Inverness Caledonian Thistle club in Scotland also made an extremely strange mistake.

The artificial intelligence, which confused the soccer ball and the lineman’s bald, was therefore unable to broadcast the goal that brought the team the first score. Caledonian Thistle, who played against Ayr United at the Caledonian Stadium last weekend, lost the match in the first week, and this week drew by scoring one goal in the 86th minute and got his first point. The team, which was the saint of artificial intelligence, could not meet the first goal of the season with its fans live.

According to Skor’s report, the Scottish team Caledonian Thistle entrusted all their match broadcasts to AI cameras in order to save money. Moved by the artificial intelligence according to the movement of the ball, the camera focused on the head of the next doctor instead of the ball. Since the cameraman team and professional recorders have been very expensive in recent years, small clubs use cameras that work with artificial intelligence.

Fans supported

After this goal, which could not be seen with the head of the referee, Caledonian Thistle fans took action to improve the sound and visual equipment of the stadium. The fans who print their names on the stadium tunnel pay 65 dollars for it.

The club spokesperson said, “After discussions with fans and management, we are looking for new ways for our supporters to provide us with additional financial support. Therefore, we designed the new tunnel Wall of Fame that will be remembered for years ”. The team last won the Scottish Cup in 2015.



