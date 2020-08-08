Artificial intelligence can facilitate crimes and terrorism

Artificial Intelligence can facilitate crimes and even terrorism in at least 20 different ways in the next 15 years. According to a study by University College London (UCL), in England, the technology can pose a great threat when used, for example, in fraud and smear campaigns. Through AI, experts predict the rise and popularization of deepfakes increasingly indistinguishable from reality.

In addition to being complex to detect and prevent, this type of technique could lead to a generalized discrediting of audio and video evidence as a means of understanding an event.

Fake videos and audios could, for example, accelerate smear campaigns against public figures, such as political opponents in the midst of elections. In addition, content with deepfake could make scams like the fake hijacking much more sophisticated. Through a computer, the criminal could perfectly imitate a person’s voice and deceive victims more easily.

The experts created a ranking of threats brought about by the popularization of Artificial Intelligence among criminals. In addition to deepfakes, the technology could be used to break very advanced security systems. Automated cars could be turned into weapons and databases with a lot of data could be scraped more efficiently with a view to the practice of mass extortion.

Other dangers include the use of technology as deceptive advertising to sell supposedly hyper-targeted surveillance or advertising systems. In addition, Artificial Intelligence could accelerate the emergence of robots capable of entering homes to steal or free access for thieves.

According to UCL Computer Science professor Matthew Caldwell, it will not necessarily be necessary to know the deeper aspects of Artificial Intelligence to practice crimes using technology: “Unlike many traditional crimes, crimes in the digital world can be easily shared, repeated and even sold, allowing techniques to be commercialized and crime to be provided as a service. This means that criminals can outsource the most challenging aspects of their crimes using AI, “explains the expert.



