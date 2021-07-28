Arthur: classic PBS animation to come to an end in season 25

Arthur: This past Tuesday, 27, Carol Greenwald, executive producer of Arthur, announced the last season of the famous animation by PBS (Public Broadcasting Service). Set for next year’s release date, the series will wrap up in its 25th season.

Since the beginning of this month, rumors of a possible cancellation have surfaced after Kathy Waugh, one of the animation’s developers in the past, told Jason Szwimer’s Finding DW podcast about the end of Arthur’s production. “Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago,” she said.

Thus, Greenwald confirmed the story in a statement to the IGN website. “In the winter of 2022, Arthur’s 25th and final season will debut. After that, the episodes will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come,” she said.

The news took all fans by surprise, as the show was part of many people’s childhood and youth during its 25 years on the air. This is currently the oldest children’s animated series in American television history.

Arthur: Learn more about PBS animation

Arthur first aired in 1996, and its story is based on the literary series Arthur Adventure by writer Marc Brown. In the plot, spectators follow the life of an anthropomorphic character, whose human characteristics blend with those of an aardvark.

Over all these years, the animation addressed several important issues that brought its audience closer to their own reality, such as cancer, asthma and diabetes.

In addition, in 2019, the program was embroiled in a controversy and drew attention by showing the marriage of a same-sex couple between professor Mr. Ratburn and chocolatier Patrick. At the time, the episode was boycotted by several broadcasters in the United States.

With more than 240 episodes released since its debut, Arthur’s final season has already been produced and is expected to air in the first half of 2022.